Food For Thought: Use a slow cooker to create game day pick-me-ups
Photo courtesy Metro Creative Services

No matter which teams fans support, they're sure to get hungry watching the action play out. That's why game day hosts need to plan for various foods to keep guests satiated as they follow the scores.

Dips, small bites and other finger foods are staples when the game is on because they can be eaten easily in front of the big screen. Utilizing one or more slow cookers to prepare such items creates more time to watch the game, stock the cooler with refreshments and ready the home theater. Slow cookers also can keep meals warm on the buffet table.

These recipes for "Pepperoni Pizza Dip with Breadstick Dippers" and "Big Al's Hot and Sweet Sausage Sandwich" from "Crock*Pot® 365 Year-Round Recipes" (Publications International, Ltd.) from the Crock*Pot Kitchens make great game day meals. Adjust as needed for the game day crowd.

