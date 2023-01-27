Food For Thought: Use a slow cooker to create game day pick-me-ups

No matter which teams fans support, they're sure to get hungry watching the action play out. That's why game day hosts need to plan for various foods to keep guests satiated as they follow the scores.
Dips, small bites and other finger foods are staples when the game is on because they can be eaten easily in front of the big screen. Utilizing one or more slow cookers to prepare such items creates more time to watch the game, stock the cooler with refreshments and ready the home theater. Slow cookers also can keep meals warm on the buffet table.
These recipes for "Pepperoni Pizza Dip with Breadstick Dippers" and "Big Al's Hot and Sweet Sausage Sandwich" from "Crock*Pot® 365 Year-Round Recipes" (Publications International, Ltd.) from the Crock*Pot Kitchens make great game day meals. Adjust as needed for the game day crowd.
Pepperoni Pizza Dip with Breadstick Dippers
1 jar or can (14 ounces) pizza sauce
3/4 cup chopped turkey pepperoni
1 can (2 1/4 ounces) sliced black olives, drained
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1 cup (4 ounces) shredded mozzarella cheese
1 package (3 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1 package (8 ounces) refrigerated breadstick dough
2 teaspoons melted butter
2 teaspoons minced fresh Italian parsley
1. Combine pizza sauce, pepperoni, green onions, olives, and oregano in a 2-quart slow cooker. Cover; cook on low 2 hours or on high 1 to 1/2 hours or until mixture is hot.
2. Stir in mozzarella and cream cheese until melted and well blended. Serve with warm Breadstick Dippers.
3. For dippers, bake breadsticks according to package directions. Brush with melted butter and sprinkle with parsley.
Big Al's Hot and Sweet Sausage Sandwich
4 to 5 pounds hot Italian sausage links
1 jar (26 ounces) spaghetti sauce
1 large Vidalia onion (or other sweet onion), sliced
1 green bell pepper, cored, seeded and sliced
1/4 cup packed dark brown sugar
Italian rolls, cut in half
Provolone cheese, sliced (optional)
1. Combine sausages, spaghetti sauce, onion, bell peppers, and brown sugar in slow cooker. Cover; cook on low 8 to 10 hours or on high 4 to 6 hours.
2. Place sausages in rolls. Top with vegetable mixture. Add provolone cheese, if desired.
Tip: Instead of large Italian rolls, use slider buns or medium kaiser rolls to stretch the sausage mixture further and make it easier to eat while watching the game.
