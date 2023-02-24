Food for Thought: This hearty meal chases away the chill
Photo by Metro Creative Services

February may be known as the shortest month of the year, but it also can be among the coldest. When cooking during this time of year, whether it's a family meal or a romantic dinner for two on Valentine's Day, foods that take the cold weather into consideration are the best bets.

Cottage pie is a meal traditionally served in areas of Great Britain and Ireland. The name is sometimes used interchangeably with shepherd's pie, but that's a mistake. While shepherd's pie uses lamb in the recipe, cottage pie contains beef. Cottage pie features a layer of meat and vegetables topped with potatoes. Some people opt for a mashed potato topping, others arrange thin slices of potatoes to look like "shingles" on the cottage. This recipe for "Cottage Pies" from "Real Simple Dinner Tonight: Done" (Time Home Entertainment) from the editors of Real Simple prepares the pies into individual servings. They can be prepared up to two days in advance and then baked straight from the refrigerator as needed.

Cottage Pies

Load comments