New Year's Eve marks a time when people reflect on what they accomplished over the past year and make plans for the future. In addition to being a time for reflection, New Year's Eve provides one last opportunity to party during the holiday season. Whether one is standing in New York City's Times Square to watch the crystal ball drop, dancing to upbeat tunes at a club, or hosting a cocktail party for a dozen or so close friends, there are plenty of ways to celebrate.
Finger foods are right at home at these festive events. To ensure that even people with digestive issues can get in on the fun, serve this recipe "Ground Chicken Meatballs" from "The Complete IBS Diet Plan: Step-by-Step Meal Plans and Low-FODMAP Recipes for Relief and Healing" (Rockridge Press), by Amanda Foote, R.D.
Ground Chicken Meatballs
1/2 cup shredded zucchini
1/2 cup gluten-free bread crumbs
Freshly ground black pepper
Fresh herbs, chopped, for garnish
1. Preheat oven to 400 F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and spray it with cooking spray. Set aside.
2. Spread the shredded zucchini across a paper towel and cover it with a second paper towel. Press down to squeeze out the extra liquid.
3. In a large bowl, combine the zucchini, ground chicken, egg, bread crumbs, oregano, salt, and pepper. Use clean hands to mix everything together until well combined.
4. Using your hands, roll the meat mixture into 2-inch-wide balls. Place the meatballs on the prepared baking sheet, 2 inches apart.
5. Bake for 20 minutes, or until cooked through. Garnish with fresh herbs.
Tip: If preparing in advance, roll the meatballs and then freeze them. They can be kept frozen for up to 3 to 4 months in a zip-top bag. Thaw completely before baking.
