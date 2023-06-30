July 4th celebrations are much anticipated each year. Whether they include an intimate barbecue with a close-knit group of friends or a massive block party with everyone from the neighborhood, there’s a strong chance that food will be part of the party.
As various menu items will hit the grill, hosts and hostesses may wonder which desserts to serve to make their events complete. While there is seemingly nothing more American than apple pie, cookies also can be sweet ways to help wrap up the festivities. Sugar cookies are a universal favorite, and in this recipe for “Fourth of July Cookie Cups” they’re shaped into cups filled with a buttercream frosting.
Enjoy this star-spangled showcase, courtesy of “Live Well, Bake Cookies” (Rock Point) by Danielle Rye.
