Food for Thought: Fresh potato chips can't be beat
By METRO CREATIVE SERVICES

Everyone has his or her own idea of comfort food. For some, it is biting into a piping-hot slice of pepperoni pizza. Others can't get enough of a hearty bowl of beef stew.

Snack foods also can be categorized as comfort foods—and potato chips (or "crisps" as they're known across the pond) are no exception. Potato chips come in different flavors and cuts, including crinkle and kettle chips. While it's easy to pick up a bag at the store, why not whip up a fresh batch right at home? You will have complete control over the ingredients and enjoy the freshest chips around. Try this recipe for "Homemade Potato Chips" courtesy of home cook, and country living blogger Kathy from Beyond the Chicken Coop.

Homemade Potato Chips

