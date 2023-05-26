Food for Thought: Expand your campsite culinary repertoire
Photo by Metro Creative Services

Hiking and camping opportunities heat up when the weather warms. Come summer, individuals feel compelled to load up their campers or pack their tents and enjoy some forested paradise.

Meals are a consideration when camping. Certainly frankfurters or sandwiches can get you by in a pinch, but for avid campers, it helps to have a more diverse array of recipes at the ready, which can really enhance the camping experience. Consider this recipe "Slow-Cooked Pulled Pork" courtesy of "The New Trailside Cookbook" (A Firefly Book) by Kevin Callan and Margaret Howard.

Slow-Cooked Pulled Pork

