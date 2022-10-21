Food For Thought: Delicious soup perfect for the season
Courtesy photo by Metro Creative Services

Cooler weather arrives just as prime entertaining season heats up. Those who will be hosting gatherings soon can expand their recipe repertoire to feed guests and keep them satisfied. Borrowing some flavors from the season can make entertaining festive and even more flavorful.

Pumpkins and winter squashes are popular in fall, and their versatility undoubtedly contributes to that popularity. However, when chilly days require something to warm you up from the inside out, nothing can beat a soothing soup. And soup recipes can be altered to easily feed a crowd.

Cooks can step out of their chicken soup comfort zones and try this recipe for "Roasted Pumpkin Soup With Pumpkin Crisps" from "The Complete Mexican, South American & Caribbean Cookbook" (Metro Books) by Jane Milton, Jenni Fleetwood and Marina Filippeli.

