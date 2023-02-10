Valentine's Day dinners out on the town can be special. However, there is no denying that reservations can be difficult to come by and some establishments must limit their menus for this busy night to make it easier to serve a packed house. Because restaurants can be so busy on Feb. 14, some couples may opt to stay in and enjoy a special home-cooked, romantic meal.

Shellfish may not be served at home on a regular basis, which makes it an option for a memorable Valentine's Day dinner. Ceviche is popular along Mexico's western seaboard and consists of very fresh raw seafood that is "cooked" by the action of lime juice.

This Valentine's Day, romance-minded home cooks can whip up this recipe for "Ceviche" from "The Complete Mexican, South American & Caribbean Cookbook" (Metro Books) by Jane Milton, Jenni Fleetwood and Marina Filippelli.

Load comments