Food for Thought: Bacon makes pumpkin pie even better

Elevate a fall staple with bacon. 

 By METRO CREATIVE SERVICES

Pumpkin pie is a fall favorite, but it's also a perfect pie to serve throughout the holiday season.

There are many different pumpkin pie recipes, even though it's difficult to improve on pumpkin pie which is known for its creamy consistency and warm spices. But pumpkin pie can be even more delicious with the addition of an extra-special ingredient: bacon.

This recipe for "Joe's Incredible Bacon Pumpkin Pie," courtesy of Royal Bacon Society and Allrecipes, uses maple-cured bacon as well as tangy cream cheese to increase the appeal of pumpkin pie. This may be one slice of pie that is hard to put down.

