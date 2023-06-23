The Fourth of July may not be governed by official rules mandating celebrants attend a backyard barbecue before being awed by a nighttime fireworks display, but each of those things features prominently in many Independence Day celebrations. Fireworks are best left to the professionals, but anyone can master the art of grilling delicious burgers and hot dogs.
Traditional burgers are made with ground beef. However, curious grill masters can explore the many ways to experiment with burgers without sacrificing flavor. This recipe for "Venison Burgers" from "Texas Favorites" (Gibbs Smith) by Jon Bonnell utilizes venison and pork in lieu of beef. The result is a mouthwatering burger worthy of inclusion in any Fourth of July festivities.
