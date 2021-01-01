As 2020 got ready to give way to 2021, local photographer Wyatt Caldwell captured this shot of a bald eagle midflight Monday morning behind Penny Lake on the Board Ranch out Warm Springs Road west of Ketchum. Much of Idaho is considered year-round range for bald eagles—the national bird of the United States—and local birdwatchers, fishermen and hikers with keen eyes can often pick them out near bodies of water, where they hunt for fish.
