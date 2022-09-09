Does it feel awful when you bend over to touch your toes? Many of us also become acutely aware of tight hamstrings when they cramp, hurt or when we experience back pain. Tight hamstrings are all too common, as is forgetting to stretch. Even if you are devoted to daily hamstring stretching, you still feel as if you’ve made little progress. Quite often the culprit can be attributed to weak gluteals, or "gluteal amnesia." Gluteal amnesia is when your glutes aren’t firing, and the hamstrings have to work overtime, causing further cramps or strains. Any weakness in the gluteus max can contribute to common dysfunctions such as lower back pain along with knee pain.

Use a two-part plan in stretching your hamstrings. First, strengthen your glutes, followed by stretching your hamstrings. The hamstring group (semimembranosus, semitendinosus, and the biceps femoris) starts at the butt bone and runs down the outside and inside of the leg and attach to the lower leg. These muscles have two important real life functions. First, they help side-to-side alignment of the knee, as these muscles are like a guyline from the base of your pelvis, down the back of the leg, and knee. When you touch your toes, the hamstrings stretch, but more specifically, the lengthening under tension controls the inward or outward rolling of the knee. The hamstrings also act as a big crane to slow down your trunk as you lean forward to touch your toes, thus sparing compression forces on your lower back.

Incorporating both glute strengthening exercises, and isolated hamstring stretching into your routine can help make the way down to touching your toes feel good, as well as combating pain and cramping issues. Here is a daily sequence to incorporate:

22-09-09-butt-lift

Butt lift over ball. Lie over a stability ball, with your belly on the apex of the ball. Tilt your pelvis under. Activate the glutes, and lift one leg up. Hold for two seconds, and lower the leg. Keep a neutral spine to avoid arching your back. Perform 10-15 reps on each side.
22-09-09-hamstring-stretch

Standing hamstring stretch. Place your right leg up on a chair or bench, keeping your leg straight and both feet aligned straight. Pull the right side of your pelvis back and away from the right foot. Flex your foot. Rotate the torso to the right by reaching the left hand over the right knee, and vice versa when stretching the left leg. Tip: Actively contract the quadriceps throughout this stretch to release the hamstrings. Hold for 20-30 seconds. Repeat 3-4 times.
22-09-09-doorway-stretch

Doorway stretch. This is a great home stretch, as you perform it lying on the back, even as you watch TV. Place your foot up on the corner of a wall or on a door- frame. While in this stretch aim to keep the leg straight.
22-09-09-stretch-with-strap

PNF stretch with strap. Lying on your back, place a yoga strap or stretch strap around your leg. Straighten your leg up toward the ceiling. While in this position contract the hamstring by attempting to lower the leg back toward the ground as the strap resists the motion. Then relax the hamstrings and apply a 10-second stretch by using the strap to pull the leg closer toward the chest. Repeat three times and end with a 30-second static stretch. Tip: Ideally, your leg should go vertically upwards without pain for good flexibility.
