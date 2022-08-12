I meet smart, interesting people on rock climbing trips. These athletes are determined. They have goals, training schedules, and repeat difficult routes again and again. They are immersed in their physicality. It is a strenuous sport. It might not be their primary goal, but these climbers are enhancing their brain health through exercise.

Yes, your brain. There are unexpected benefits of exercise on your brain. There’s also an incredible interplay between the mind and the body that can be harnessed by exercise to transform your life. It doesn’t have to be rock climbing, or a lot of exercise, either, says Jennifer Heisz, author of "Move the Body, Heal the Mind: Overcome Anxiety, Depression, and Dementia and Improve Focus, Creativity, and Sleep," and director of the NeuroFit Lab at McMaster University in Canada.

We all know that not everyone has exercise goals. Why is there so much resistance to exercising? It’s not entirely your fault, as the brain desires to preserve energy and only move if your life depends on it, Heisz explains. She writes that your brain really wants you to stay the same and not change. The brain prefers to keep our body centered in an ideal state, a homeostatic happy place.

