I meet smart, interesting people on rock climbing trips. These athletes are determined. They have goals, training schedules, and repeat difficult routes again and again. They are immersed in their physicality. It is a strenuous sport. It might not be their primary goal, but these climbers are enhancing their brain health through exercise.
Yes, your brain. There are unexpected benefits of exercise on your brain. There’s also an incredible interplay between the mind and the body that can be harnessed by exercise to transform your life. It doesn’t have to be rock climbing, or a lot of exercise, either, says Jennifer Heisz, author of "Move the Body, Heal the Mind: Overcome Anxiety, Depression, and Dementia and Improve Focus, Creativity, and Sleep," and director of the NeuroFit Lab at McMaster University in Canada.
We all know that not everyone has exercise goals. Why is there so much resistance to exercising? It’s not entirely your fault, as the brain desires to preserve energy and only move if your life depends on it, Heisz explains. She writes that your brain really wants you to stay the same and not change. The brain prefers to keep our body centered in an ideal state, a homeostatic happy place.
Change is hard, partly because parts of the brain are lazy. Its preferred happy place is outdated, established over a million years ago. While our body temperature is still the same, an ideal 98.6 degrees, regions like the hypothalamus are off track. The hypothalamus, one of our most primitive brain regions, controls the hunger dial. It goes up when we move more. The homeostatic control of our energy balance is from prehistoric times when starvation was a real threat. It worked well with our ancestors who needed to run to survive, but in today’s high-tech world, it makes it harder to lose weight by only exercising, she explains.
And losing weight is difficult, because unfortunately our hunger dial is set at moderate, not low. The brain assumes we are at least moderately active, but not everyone is. No wonder we eat more than we need! A sedentary lifestyle has effectively broken the brain’s energy balance, resulting in an obesity rate of approximately 33% in adults in the U.S.
I would encourage you to get moving, even if it means walking around your neighborhood, or getting up from your desk every 30 minutes to stretch. Exercise is a good stress, and we need it. Our bodies and brain use this stress response for positive adaptations, changes that make us better versions of ourselves.
If you suffer with depression, especially with the added stress and anxiety that the pandemic brought us, start moving. Unfortunately, antidepressants don’t work for about one in three people. For those that respond to the medication, they work and can be life-changing. However, Dr. Jennifer Heisz explains that antidepressants drugs only treat a specific biological dysfunction, namely low serotonin. When our immune system is completely stressed out, inflammation is the culprit.
Connie Aronson is an ACSM Exercise Physiologist and Corrective Exercise Specialist (TBMM-CES)
