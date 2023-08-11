Watch children play outside on a lawn and you can be sure they are crawling, rolling or somersaulting. From the time we kick and crawl as infants, our motor skills continue to evolve, leading to higher physical activity over a life span. There’s a new trend in fitness programs that focuses on ground-based fundamental or “primal” movements, like crawling. Some of these programs, like Animal Flow, employ ground-based quadrupedal movements linked together in continuous sequences called flows.

If you enjoy yoga flow, Animal Flow is quite similar, though not necessary performed completely on the hands and feet, in a quadruped stance. The later promotes reconnecting with your body’s natural movement abilities, or “primitive movement patterns,” ones of our four-egged friends, to improve function of the “human animal.” Studies show that an eight-week, twice-per-week Animal Flow program, in addition to regular exercise, increased trunk stability scores, range of motion and motor competence.

Crawling lights up your muscles

23-08-11-fitness1

Forward crawling.
23-08-11-fitness2

Knees elevated with one hand lifted.
23-08-11-fitness3

Knees elevated with arm fully extended.
23-08-11-fitness4

Bird dog.
23-08-11-fitness5

Bird dog with foam pad.
