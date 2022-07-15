We store a lot of potential energy in our hips, as numerous muscles work together to decelerate the hip and to propel us forward, sideways, or backwards. We need good hip function for performance and durability, to walk and run. The hips consist a dozen or so muscles that originate from the pelvis and spine and directly affect how well you move.
Keeping your hips strong is a key factor in not being a fall statistic, or worse, suffering a hip fracture, broken bones or traumatic brain injury. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in every four Americans older than 65 experiences a fall each year. Even below that age, in middle-aged people (46-65 years), approximately 21% fall at least once during a 2 year period, versus 35% of older adults. Falls will never be entirely preventable, but because muscular strength decreases rapidly with age, strengthening your hips is a productive step toward fall prevention.
The robust bones, big ligaments and large muscles of the hips provide support and balance for the entire body. They also supply mobility to generate and transfer forces from the lower body to the upper body, and vice versa during any activity. Equally notable, is that the hips have a key role in slowing down the internal rotation of the leg to ensure proper alignment and tracking of your knees. Whatever your athletic or fitness goals are, practice these exercises every day for a healthy fit active summer.
Tenn (1)
is ball on side of hip (1)Using a tennis ball for self-myofascial-release on your hip helps you address tightness or musculoskeletal discomfort. Lie on your side, with a pillow supporting your neck to keep your head and neck aligned. Place a tennis ball just above the top of the hip. Keep pressure on the ball for 20-30 seconds to release tight muscles.
Hip (2)
flexor stretch (2)Stretching tight hip flexors helps the pelvis, hips and legs to move laterally more easily. This takes stress off the lower back and knees as you walk, run or lunge. To perform, kneel down on one knee and tuck the pelvis under. Be sure to activate the gluteals and abdominals. This action also strengthens them. Raise your arm overhead on the same side as you are stretching. Hold for 15-20 seconds, two to three times.
Clam (3)
shell (3)The clam shell strengthens all the muscles that sit on the side and back of the hips (gluteus minimus, gluteus medius, and the tensor fasciae latae.) Lie on your side with hips and shoulders stacked, knees slightly forward of your hips. Lift and lower your top knee keeping your hip in place as you do it. This, and the following exercise, targets this group, called the abductors. Both the clam shell and fire hydrant focus on the gluteal muscles along with stabilizing both the hips and the pelvis.
Stan (4)
ding fire hydrant (4)Adding the standing fire hydrant exercise will improve your hip mobility. Place a band slightly above your knee. Hold on to a wall or traction straps. Start with the working leg slightly behind your standing leg. Actively lift the leg outwards and hold for two seconds. Do 12 reps. ￼
Connie Aronson is an ACSM Exercise Physiologist and Corrective Exercise Specialist (TBMM-CES). Visit her at www.conniearonson.com and Instagram @conniearon.
