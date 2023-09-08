If you’re considering buying equipment to train for strength and increased muscle mass, elastic bands and tubing are a good way to go.
Inexpensive, versatile, and requiring little storage space, bands are also easy to pack for travel. Your muscles respond to any resistance training stimulus, whether you use bands, free weights or expensive machines. Unlike free weights or pulleys, elastic resistance relies on the tension within the band, rather than the pull of gravity. As you stretch an elastic band, the resistance increases. Their usage is limitless in terms of movement. Band training can optimize any change of direction needed for sports training, whether you play tennis, golf or swing a baseball bat. You’ll often catch coaches holding a band for core or rotational moves right before a competition, as world cup skiers often do before getting in the starting gate. Climbers and golfers often carry bands for rotator cuff exercises as part of a warm-up. Additional, physical therapists use elastic resistance training for both clinical and home programs. So, if you are recovering from an injury, an athlete wanting to improve power and speed, or looking to add elastic resistance to a bench press or squat, bands are a good purchase.
Elastic resistance allows you to move side-to-side, cross-body, and use other multiple joints and planes, which imparts a higher level of neuromuscular control. Rather than workout seated on a machine, many band exercises are done standing up, giving you the added benefit of more core activation and balance training. The one disadvantage, unfortunately, is that elastic bands and tubing do wear out. It’s important to check them for wear-and-tear and ensure the security of your stationary attachment. Also, avoid attaching them to rough surfaces, like a tree-branch, if using one outside.
