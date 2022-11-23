2022 Firefighters' Ball
Express photo by Willy Cook

Revelers shake some of their best dance moves Saturday night during the 43rd rendition of the Firefighters' Ball at the Limelight Hotel in Ketchum. Some 400 people attended the event that benefits the Ketchum Sun Valley Volunteer Association. The Diamond Empire Band and D.J. Locomotive provided the music, a photo booth offered fun mementos for the partygoers and complimentary pieces of pizza were supplied to keep the crowd energized. Visitors checking into the hotel might have thought they had gone back in time upon witnessing the 80s-themed event.

