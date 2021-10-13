21-10-13 Trailing of the Sheep 21 Roland.jpg
Express photo by Roland Lane

Southbound sheep made it through Ketchum during Sunday’s Big Sheep Parade—but they couldn’t get out of Idaho without a sneak-preview of winter. They’ll be warm soon enough: The 1,500 or so members of John Faulkner’s flock that starred during the Trailing of the Sheep festival will eventually wait out the cold in Blythe, California, grazing an alfalfa field by the Arizona border.

