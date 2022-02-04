Off the grid and tucked into the heart of the Boulder Mountains, Galena Lodge is a cozy outpost that offers hot meals and a hangout in winter and summer. The historic cabin is at the hub of dozens of miles of hiking and biking trails and serves as a base for the outdoor recreation community.
After 16 years running the lodge and its many offerings, Erin Zell and Don Shepler are moving on. The couple lived 26 miles north of Ketchum at the lodge for many of those years before moving even further north to Smiley Creek a few years ago.
“It’s a good time in our lives to step back and let someone else with a lot of energy take over,” Zell said. “It’s been a fun venture and we will still be around to train a new concessionaire.”
They couple typically oversee around 18 employees in winter and summer, closing the lodge and departing for elsewhere during the shoulder seasons. That means they have three and half months off, which makes up for a hectic schedule while on the job.
“It’s not a nine-to-five job,” Zell said. “It can be 24 hours and very hands on. It’s for someone who wants more than the usual career path.”
The Blaine County Recreation District, which manages the lodge, recently called for proposals from those who might be interested in stepping into the position in 2023. The request for proposal period runs from Feb. 1 to March 2.
The Galena Lodge concessionaire would be responsible for renting yurts in the forest above the lodge, running a Nordic ski school and renting skis and bikes.
“It’s a lot more than just running a restaurant,” Zell said.
BCRD Executive Director Mark Davidson said the nonprofit organization is grateful for the long partnership it has had with Don and Erin.
“They have been steadfast in their support for BCRD and our efforts to develop Galena Lodge and the surrounding recreational opportunities, including Nordic skiing and mountain biking,” Davidson said. “Since taking over the concession at Galena Lodge, Don and Erin have played a key role in nurturing Galena Lodge’s reputation as a beloved destination not only in the Wood River Valley but nationally and even internationally.”
Zell said she and Shepler plan to take a year off before deciding what to do next. After serving up good times to thousands of visitors over the years, they hope to relax a bit.
“The high point of this job for us has been knowing so many friends and patrons of the lodge community,” Zell said. “Now we hope to spend time doing the fun things people do here without having so many work commitments.”
The BCRD Board of Directors will select a new concessionaire to begin a contract in May 2023, with regular service continuing until then. For additional information or to submit a RFP, please contact Mark Davidson at (208) 578-2273 or mdavidson@bcrd.org. ￼
