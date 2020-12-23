20-12-28 Sun Valley Stables Elk Herd Baldy 5 Roland.jpg
Express photo by Roland Lane

Though the Sun Valley Resort won’t be offering its horse-drawn sleigh rides as usual this holiday season, the horses themselves aren’t getting a Christmas vacation. Over the weekend, they were hard at work with Shelby Vanslander, left, and Sydney Gouth transporting food for other horses by sleigh at the Sun Valley stables. While making their rounds, the horses were tailed by a herd of hungry elk hoping for a free, easy meal.

