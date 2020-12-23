Though the Sun Valley Resort won’t be offering its horse-drawn sleigh rides as usual this holiday season, the horses themselves aren’t getting a Christmas vacation. Over the weekend, they were hard at work with Shelby Vanslander, left, and Sydney Gouth transporting food for other horses by sleigh at the Sun Valley stables. While making their rounds, the horses were tailed by a herd of hungry elk hoping for a free, easy meal.
Online Poll
How do you plan to celebrate the holidays?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Valley resident leaves property to Land Trust
- Two more Blaine County residents die of COVID-19
- The Roundup: Monday, Dec. 21
- The Roundup: Friday, Dec. 18
- F&G: Moose pair in Hailey needs wide berth
- Backcountry Skiers Alliance calls for improved winter parking on Highway 75
- The Hunger Coalition cancels plan for grocery store in new building
- The Roundup: Thursday, Nov. 17
- Idaho groups, others sue over federal wolverine verdict
- Louise Miller McElhinny
Images
Commented
- Amid surge in COVID cases, Hailey loosens restrictions (79)
- District 26 representatives push for statewide mask requirement (67)
- ‘Calling an election unfair doesn’t make it so’ (46)
- Hotel developer seeks $100 million in damages from Ketchum (33)
- Gov. Little must require masks (33)
- At Sun Valley, evolution with an eye on stoke, safety (30)
- COVID-19 now leading cause of death in Idaho (29)
- Stennett asks legislative leadership to postpone session (29)
- School board to consider in-person learning after holidays (28)
- There was no fraud (28)
Events Calendar
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In