FinniganDonley@

Finnigan Donley will compete at the U.S. Alpine Championships April 2-5 in Sun Valley.

 Courtesy photo from Tim Carter

Finnigan Donley had his eyes opened when he first got to town a year ago.

"The competition is challenging, to say the least," he said. "I was humbled."

So, he got to work.

Dasha Romanov.jpg

Dasha Romanov

sports@mtexpress.com