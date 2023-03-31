Finnigan Donley had his eyes opened when he first got to town a year ago.
"The competition is challenging, to say the least," he said. "I was humbled."
So, he got to work.
"Over the summer I worked hard, skied a lot and gained 20 pounds of strength," Donley said. "I was feeling a lot better physically and I was in a good space mentally, so I was able to be confident, which is so important. I stayed confident in my skiing and trusted myself."
That trust has translated to results.
The Sun Valley Community School senior was one of 17 athletes named to represent the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team at the FIS Alpine Junior World Ski Championships in St. Anton, Austria, from Jan. 19-25.
Donley won his age group in the downhill on Jan. 19 in St. Anton am Arlberg, where he finished first among U18 athletes and 29th overall. The next day, Donley won silver in the U18 Junior World Super G Championship event, placing second among U18s and 13th overall.
The finish was a key part of Donley's steady rise. Last year at the U18 Junior National Alpine Championships at Vail, Colorado, Donley finished second overall after placing third in the slalom, fourth in the downhill and Super G, and eighth in the giant slalom.
"It was my first year in U18, and I went into Vail definitely wanting to do my best and be competitive," the Anchorage, Alaska, native said. "Every race I felt I was a couple of hundredths on the wrong side. I was fourth in a race and missed third by one-one hundredth of a second.
"I felt good coming into this year's U18 nationals. I pushed hard not to have to worry about the hundredths."
Done.
He was dominant at the U18 Junior National Championships at Mittersill-Cannon Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire, from March 9-16: two golds, a bronze and a sixth-place finish en route to a national title.
Donley won the downhill on March 11, the Super G on March 12, placed sixth in the giant slalom on March 13, and third in the slalom on March 14.
“National championship races are very mentally and physically challenging because it is four races in the span of four days,” Donley told Harlow Robinson of the Alaska Sports Report. "I am proud I was able to maintain a high-performance level through the entire week and produce good results every day.”
Donley will compete in the U.S. Alpine National Championships April 1-5 on the Warm Springs side of Sun Valley's Bald Mountain.
He will race in the Super G, giant slalom and slalom. The competition does not include a downhill.
"There's a little different mental preparation between the Super G and downhill," Donley said. "In the downhill you get two training runs and it builds up to race day. In the Super G, you get one inspection of where the gates are on the hill and then go full attack.
"It's super exciting, but the toughest mentally for me. Sometimes it's hard to wrap my mind around a track I've never skied before."
The slalom and giant slalom races consist of two runs in one day.
"It's a longer day, so you have to stay mentally in it. That's the most important thing," Donley said. "After your result on the first run you have to be able to reset and go for it on the second run no matter what."
At U.S. Nationals, the men's and women's Super G is Sunday, April 2. The men's and women's slalom is Monday, April 3. The women's giant slalom is Tuesday, April 4, and the men's giant slalom is Wednesday, April 5.
"It's a super-stacked field," Donley said. "I want to come in and ski my best and trust how I'm skiing. I'm looking at anything in the top 30."
Donley said he is looking forward to racing on Greyhawk.
"It's one of my favorite hills to ski on. I've never raced on it," he said.
As Donley has gotten better physically, he said he has also gotten better mentally. Those two go hand in hand, he said.
"To be able to trust myself physically and where I am on my skis, has helped me mentally," he said. "In order to be successful, you have to have both on race day. You can't just have one.
"The other mental skill to have is super important in ski racing—not get too excited off a great run and not get too bummed off a bad run. You have to stay in the middle and focus on what's coming next."
Plenty of skiers with local ties will take on the country's best on home turf during the U.S. Alpine National Championships. Here are some names to look out for, plus the key accomplishments that earned them spots in the field.
STIFEL U.S. ALPINE SKI TEAM MEMBERS (D Team)
NAME: Jack Smith (SVSEF Alumni)
AGE: 21
HOMETOWN: Corvallis/Bend, Oregon
YEARS ON SVSEF: (2016-2019)
EDUCATION: Sun Valley Community School Graduate (2019)
KEY SKI RACING ACCOMPLISHMENTS:
- Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team
- Continues to love skiing
NAME: Dasha Romanov (SVSEF Alumni)
AGE: 19
HOMETOWN: Denver, Colorado
YEARS ON SVSEF: (2018-2021)
EDUCATION: Sun Valley Community School Graduate (2020)
KEY SKI RACING ACCOMPLISHMENTS:
- Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team
- 13th in GS at 2023 World Junior Championships in St. Anton
NAME: Ryder Sarchett (SVSEF Alumni)
AGE: 19
HOMETOWN: Ketchum
YEARS ON SVSEF: (2013-2021)
EDUCATION: Sun Valley Community School Graduate (2021)
KEY SKI RACING ACCOMPLISHMENTS:
- Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team
- NorAm podium
- Ranked 1st in slalom for age after comeback year
- NorAm Junior wins
- Whistler Cup Champion
CURRENT SVSEF ATHLETES
NAME: Paige DeHart
AGE: 17
HOMETOWN: Hailey, ID
YEARS ON SVSEF: (2012-2023)
EDUCATION: Sun Valley Community School Senior
KEY SKI RACING ACCOMPLISHMENTS:
- 3rd in Downhill at 2022 U18 Nationals
- 5th in Super G at 2022 U18 Nationals
- Three 2nd places overall (first for U18s) at the 2023 Park City/ Snowbird FIS Elite Series
- First place among U18’s in three of the Sun Valley FIS Elite Series races
- Selected to 2023 IMD Junior Team
- 2023 U18 National Championships Giant Slalom - 5th place
NAME: Finnigan Donley
AGE: 18
HOMETOWN: Anchorage, Alaska
YEARS ON SVSEF: (2021-2023)
EDUCATION: Sun Valley Community School, Senior
KEY SKI RACING ACCOMPLISHMENTS:
- 2023 U18 Downhill Junior World Champion
- 13th place in Super G at 2023 U21 World Junior Championships
- 2023 U18 Downhill National Champion
- 2023 U18 Super G National Champion
- 2023 U18 National Championships Giant Slalom - 6th place
- 2023 U18 National Championships Slalom - 3rd place
- Selected to 2022-23 WEST National Development Group (NDG) Team
- Selected to 2023 IMD Junior Team
NAME: Colin Hanna
AGE: 18
HOMETOWN: Portland, Oregon
YEARS ON SVSEF: (2014-2021)
EDUCATION: Sun Valley Community School, Senior
KEY SKI RACING ACCOMPLISHMENTS:
- 2022 Western Region Downhill Title
- SVSEF FIS Team Captain
- Selected to 2022-23 WEST National Development Group (NDG) Team
- Selected to 2023 IMD Junior Team
NAME: Maya Lightner
AGE: 17
HOMETOWN: Ketchum
YEARS ON SVSEF: (2013-2023)
EDUCATION: Sun Valley Community School Senior
KEY SKI RACING ACCOMPLISHMENTS:
- U14 Whistler Cup
- U16 National Development Group
- Three FIS Downhill/Super G wins
- Podium at 2022 U18 Nationals
NAME: Kai Subith
AGE: 17
HOMETOWN: Carson City, Nevada
YEARS ON SVSEF: (2021-2023)
EDUCATION: Sun Valley Community School, Senior
KEY SKI RACING ACCOMPLISHMENTS:
- Qualifying for U.S. National Championships
- Winning a FIS race during my first year racing FIS
- Selected to 2022-23 WEST National Development Group (NDG) Team
- Selected to 2023 IMD Junior Team
NAME: Haley Cutler
AGE: 25
HOMETOWN: Sun Valley
YEARS ON SVSEF: (2005-2023)
EDUCATION: B.S. in Psychology from Montana State University
KEY SKI RACING ACCOMPLISHMENTS:
- NorAm podiums earlier this season
- Scoring Europa Cup points this season
NAME: Jessica Blackburn
AGE: 18
HOMETOWN: Ketchum
YEARS ON SVSEF: (2010-2023)
EDUCATION: Sun Valley Community School (2018) Gap Year/ICL Academy
KEY SKI RACING ACCOMPLISHMENTS:
- Blackburn said she is looking forward to the opportunity to race the best on her home hill.
NAME: Madison Vieara-McCarthy
AGE:16
HOMETOWN: Olympic Valley, California
YEARS ON SVSEF: (2022-23)
EDUCATION: Sun Valley Community School, Sophomore - Class of 2025
KEY SKI RACING ACCOMPLISHMENTS:
- Top-30 NorAm result in downhill at Copper Mountain, Colorado, at this start of this season
- Qualifying for U18 and U.S. Nationals as a first year FIS
NAME: Nils Galloway
AGE: 18
HOMETOWN: Sun Valley
YEARS ON SVSEF: 2015-2023
EDUCATION: Sun Valley Community School, Senior (Class of 2023)
KEY SKI RACING ACCOMPLISHMENTS:
- 7th in Super G at the 2022 U18 Nationals in Vail, Colorado
- Super G winner of 2023 Laura Flood Memorial Race Slalom in Sun Valley
