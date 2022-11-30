‘Crest’ in show

Express photographer Roland Lane captured this kingfisher looking out from a willow tree near Penny Lake on Friday. Expert birder Brian Sturges, a Hailey resident, identified the elusive bird as a male belted kingfisher.
“The female is actually the one with the colorful orange belt,” he said, adding that he often spots them near the Bow Bridge in Hailey or at the state fish hatchery in Hagerman.
The prehistoric-looking birds are most often found “anywhere near open, slow moving rivers and streams,” Sturges said, and can be identified by their loud rattles and shaggy blue-gray crests.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In