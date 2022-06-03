It’s finally springtime in the Wood River Valley—fingers crossed—and that means thousands of locals and visitors are once again taking trails through the forests and mountains that make this a special place.
A ragtag crew of volunteer “moto-loggers” are slowly but surely clearing trails of fallen trees to make way for the rest of us.
“We usually start west of Hailey and make our way north as the snow melts,” said John Reagle, a youthful 70-year-old motorcycle enthusiast who has been clearing local trails since the mid-1980s. This week, they made it up to Mars Ridge behind Baldy, and down into the Red Warrior area.
Reagle and about a dozen other dirt bikers carry chainsaws along hundreds of miles of multi-use trails, cutting through fallen logs and clearing debris from trails that will soon be filled with mountain bikers, hikers and equestrians—as well as dirt bikers.
Reagle, an East Fork resident retired from the heavy machinery business, was born and raised in Salmon and came to the valley to ski for the first time in the early 1970s.
“I am a ski bum in winter and a moto-logger in summer,” he said. “I also do a lot of mountain biking.”
Reagle served for three years on the board of the Wood River Trails Coalition, representing motorcyclists. He said there was some friction early on between mountain bikers and the motorized group, which felt the trails were their terrain. But that has long subsided as the various use groups have learned to share the trails.
Bikers and cyclists typically stop and give way to horses so they won’t shy.
“Locally, we rarely have problems anymore, because people know how much the moto-loggers help out for everyone,” Reagle said. “The horse people like us because they can hear us coming and get prepared. Now people are wondering how to manage E-bikes.”
Reagle said the Castle Rock Fire (2007) and Beaver Creek Fire (2013), which together burned about 150,000 acres, have left lasting damage to forests in and around the Wood River Valley. He said it is not uncommon, if you keep quiet in the nearby woods, to hear a tree falling on its own.
A moto-logging crew was recently working in the Deer Creek drainage. While taking a break, a tree gave up the ghost and fell between two bikers.
“It was just ready to go,” Reagle said. “In many places the forest is so unhealthy. The root systems of trees have been burned away.”
Reagle said what was at one time a spring job has become necessary all summer long. He rarely rides without a chainsaw. And ride he does: his new bike that is less than two years old already has 7,000 miles on it.
The moto-loggers work in collaboration with the Blaine County Recreation District, Forest Service and Wood River Trails Coalition to monitor trail conditions and keep them clear. Reagle said since the pandemic summer of 2020, a big influx of people, including a high number of motorcyclists are taking to the trails, putting more stress on them. The volunteers are supported by a donation box at Lefty’s Bar in Ketchum, so the moto-loggers can have a free beer once in a while. Some grant funding has also come through for equipment purchases.
“What’s unusual about this area is just the high number of people who use the trails,” Reagle said.
Some trail users make tracks further than others, and over more forbidding terrain.
“On a motorcycle, I can ride from Greenhorn Gulch (mid-valley) to Smiley Creek (Stanley Basin) for lunch, and then ride back, in a day,” Reagle said. “It’s not as far as you might think, about 100 miles, but parts of the trail can be black-diamond difficult.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In