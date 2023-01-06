Chef Geoff Felsenthal simmers down

Chef Geoff Felsenthal has retired as Culinary Director at the Sun Valley Culinary Institute.

 Photo courtesy of Sun Valley Culinary Institute

For Chef Geoff Felsenthal, cooking is all or nothing.

“Some people give 100%—I try and give 1,000%,” Felsenthal said.

That’s what makes leaving Sun Valley Culinary Institute so difficult.

