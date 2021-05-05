Camas County High School will be graduating its class of 2021 at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 8 at Camas County High School in Fairfield.
In all, Camas will be graduating nine seniors. Senior Chloe Ballard is this year’s valedictorian. This year’s salutatorian has yet to be chosen. Along with Ballard, the rest of Camas County’s graduating class is Emilie Galvin, Lexie Jones, Ryann Martin, Samantha McFadyen, Cody Moore, Marcus Quinonez, Alexis Robles and Logan Schofield.
Congratulations to all!
Camas County High School is at 610 Soldier Rd, Fairfield 83327. For more information, call 208-764-2472.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In