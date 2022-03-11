Bellevue clinic cuts through the red tape
Express photo by Willy Cook

Health-care workers and welcome guests celebrated the new Family Health Services clinic at 621 N. Main Street in Bellevue on Wednesday, officially cutting the ribbon on the new facility. Family Health Services—a nonprofit, federally qualified health-care provider that serves people of all ages, including patients who use Medicare and Medicaid programs—launched the clinic in February with a $1 million grant from the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation. The clinic plans to add dental and behavioral-health services this month, followed by a pharmacy in April. 

Load comments