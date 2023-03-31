Tom Babler

Racer Tom Babler tested his skills on Baldy in 1956.

 Photo courtesy of The Community Library

Bald Mountain at Sun Valley and its world-renowned slopes have witnessed some of the greatest ski racers in history and looks to do so yet again in hosting of the 2023 and 2024 U.S. Alpine Championships.

Each year, the U.S. National Championships bring together top athletes from each division and many international athletes to compete for the highest honor in the nation for ski racing.

Ski racing on Baldy has been a Sun Valley tradition since the inception of the resort. William Averill Harriman, chairman of the Union Pacific Railroad, started the Sun Valley Ski Club the same year the resort opened in 1936, which was established to provide proficiency for its members and to host races at the fledgling resort.

Ellie Stiller Iselin

Ellie Stiller Iselin skis on Bald Mountain in this archived photo from the mid-1900s.

mshultz@mtexpress.com

Load comments