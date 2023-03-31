Bald Mountain at Sun Valley and its world-renowned slopes have witnessed some of the greatest ski racers in history and looks to do so yet again in hosting of the 2023 and 2024 U.S. Alpine Championships.
Each year, the U.S. National Championships bring together top athletes from each division and many international athletes to compete for the highest honor in the nation for ski racing.
Ski racing on Baldy has been a Sun Valley tradition since the inception of the resort. William Averill Harriman, chairman of the Union Pacific Railroad, started the Sun Valley Ski Club the same year the resort opened in 1936, which was established to provide proficiency for its members and to host races at the fledgling resort.
The first race began in 1937 in the Boulder Mountains just north of the resort. The Sun Valley International Open—eventually renamed to the Harriman Cup—attracted some of the top skiers from around the world, including Dick Durrance, a 17-time Alpine national champion who eventually hoisted the cup twice in 1937 and 1940.
“It was created to be, and immediately did become, the biggest prize in American skiing,” Durrance said about the Harriman Cup in Wendolyn Spence Holland’s book “Sun Valley: An Extraordinary History.”
In 1940, everything changed with the opening of Bald Mountain, which could host races of the same caliber as those held just north of Ketchum. The Harriman Cup would settle at Warm Springs, and then eventually at River Run where it continued until 1958.
At the time, Sun Valley had three standard race courses at Bald Mountain. The Silver Sun, Golden Sun and Diamond Sun races were held yearly, with each race being differentiated by length, time limit and difficulty.
The Silver Sun course was approximately 0.6 miles in length with a vertical drop of 608 feet. The original time limit—a maximum time set for qualifying—for the course was 1 minute, 15 seconds for men and 1 minute, 30 seconds for women, and the race spanned the entirety of River Run. According to “Sun Valley Ski Guide,” written by Andy Hennig in 1948, this run was the easiest and most popular race on Baldy at the time.
The Golden Sun course, which featured a vertical drop of 1,917 feet and approximately 1.3 miles in length, began at Roundhouse and covered the entirety of the Canyon and River Run ski runs. The time limit was 2 minutes, 45 seconds for men and 3 minutes, 30 seconds for women. This course was quite difficult and required expert skiing to run the entirety of the course, according to Henning.
The most difficult of Baldy’s original races was the Diamond Sun course, which featured a 3,230-foot vertical drop and was approximately 2.1 miles in length, spanning from the top of Baldy to Ridge, Golden Gate, Rock Garden, Round House Corner, Canyon and River Run. In the 1940s, this course was known as one of the most difficult and exciting race courses in the country and possibly the world. The fastest time down this course in the 1940s belonged to Sun Valley Ski School’s Friedl Pfiefer—an impressive 2:52.2, nearly 3 seconds faster than the 2 minutes, 55 second time limit for the course.
Baldy would also host the National Downhill and Slalom Championships throughout the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s. The Jeffers’ or Presidents’ Cup was also held yearly on Baldy after the end of the annual Harriman Cup, but according to Holland, this race was a less-coveted title and lacked the aura of true global competition.
With the decline of the railroad industry, which saw its last rail line to Ketchum cease operations in 1964, Baldy eventually lost its status as a destination for major international races until 1977, when the World Cup came to the Wood River Valley. In this event, the men’s slalom was won by American Phil Mahre, who narrowly defeated Ingemar Stenmark of Sweden, considered one of the greatest ski racers even to this day. Phil Mahre’s brother, Steve, placed third.
According to Holland, Baldy had not been used for a long period of time for international events due to the ski trail configuration of the mountain. International Ski Federation certifications were not granted to Baldy and management of the resort had no interest in an international competition due to the fact that the terrain required for an event of that magnitude would greatly reduce terrain available for recreational skiers.
This all changed in 2016, when the U.S. Alpine Championships picked Sun Valley as its preferred destination. The race would return in 2018, cementing Baldy’s comeback as a world-class ski racing mountain.
In 2023, Sun Valley Resort will again host the U.S. Alpine Championships, with both men and women competing in slalom, giant slalom and super-G events and will feature local U.S. Alpine Ski Team athletes such as Ryder Sarchett, Jack Smith and Dasha Romanov.
With Sun Valley’s storied history in the world of ski racing, it’s no wonder that the resort would experience a world-class racing renaissance with the U.S. Alpine Championships returning to Baldy’s distinguished slopes for a third time in seven years. The U.S. Alpine Championships will also be held in Sun Valley next year.
