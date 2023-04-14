A lot has changed in the three decades since "Super Mario Bros," the very first video-game adaptation, hit the big screen. A once widely derided genre is now a cash cow. "The Last of Us" is a massive success on HBO. Pokémon and "Uncharted" are box-office hits. With Sonic the Hedgehog already two movies in, Mario is playing catch up.

And "The Super Mario Bros. Movie", is a spirited and sprightly attempt to race to the front of the pack. A collaboration between legendary video-game designer and Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto and Illumination founder Chris Meledandri (both producers), it's a drastically more sincere effort to capture the fun and spirit of the Nintendo game.

And visually, it's a dream. Directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic and their animators have rendered the Mario universe with cartoony splendor, matching the game's ingenious simplicity with a more robust and equally delightful day-glo palate. If part of the appeal of playing "Super Mario Bros." and its many off-shoots has always been to be immersed in such a sunny imaginary world—plus the bouncy earworm compositions of composer Koji Kondo—the movie has successfully mirrored that mushroom-stomping pleasure. It makes you ... want to play Mario.

