At The Movies: 'Gray Man' spares no expense, but feels oddly gray

Ryan Gosling in "The Gray Man."

 Courtesy photo by Paul Abell/Netflix

Sometimes a title just doesn't help a movie.

Not that directors Anthony and Joe Russo had much choice in titling "The Gray Man," their new Netflix spy thriller starring Ryan Gosling; they're adapting the novel of the same name, about a shadowy CIA assassin on the run. Still, it's hard not to think of the title when contemplating the overall effect of a film that spares no expense to entertain, yet ends up feeling a little aimless, perplexingly bland, and—what's the word we're looking for?—Oh yes, gray.

This is a bit of a shame when you're spending a reported $200 million. And it's not that we can't see where the money went. First of all Gosling, even with his charisma deliberately hampered here—call it the "graying" process—is still worth watching. But also, rarely has global mayhem seemed quite so luxurious as in this venture, which takes us from Bangkok to Baku, from Vienna to Croatia to Prague to France's stunning Chateau de Chantilly, from winding cobblestone streets to grand castles and up to the skies, too, all in chase of one man.

