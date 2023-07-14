Theater Camp

Molly Gordon and Ben Platt in "Theater Camp." 

 Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Among the low-hanging fruits of satire, sleepaway theater camps would dangle about as low as social-media influencers and Def Leppard cover bands.

But "Theater Camp," a new comedy by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman, energetically wades into the kind of mockumentary territory Christopher Guest would approve of. The spirit of "Best in Show" and "Waiting for Guffman" is often present, for better and worse, in Gordon and Lieberman's film, which first debuted at Sundance earlier this year.

But theirs is a much more earnest, loving lampoon, made by a group of friends with obvious affection for musical theater. Gordon and Lieberman co-wrote the script with Ben Platt and Noah Galvin, expanding their 2020 18-minute short. The result is something too tame for rich parody, but knowing enough to be kind of sweet. "Theater Camp," at least, has the song and dance part down pat.

