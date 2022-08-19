22-08-19-day-shift
Copyright 2022 Netflix

This year marks the centennial anniversary of F. W. Murnau's "Nosferatu,'' a long time for us humans but only a blip for vampires.

If you were looking to celebrate the birthday of that silent classic, which still casts a long and ominous shadow over all vampires films that have followed, you could do it with what's perhaps its exact opposite: the new Netflix action-comedy "Day Shift,'' with Jamie Foxx as a San Fernando Valley vampire hunter.

"Day Shift,'' which begins streaming Friday, has aims much closer to something like "Zombieland" than Murnau. Foxx plays Bud Jablonski, a working-class Los Angeles man and divorced father who cleans pools as a cover for his real job of hunting vampires. They seem to be especially populous in the San Fernando Valley, which may not be surprising to Californians but is about as far a departure you can get from the aristocratic, European origins of the genre. Plus, "What We Do in the Shadows'' already has Staten Island covered.

Load comments