At the Movies: In 'Still,' Michael J. Fox movingly tells his story

Michael J. Fox in "Still."

 Courtesy Apple TV+

I've always liked Michael J. Fox and always will. I suspect most people feel the same way.

That's surely partly because, as Marty McFly in "Back to the Future'' and Alex P. Keaton in "Family Ties," Fox was a fixture of so many childhoods. But there's also a way that Fox remains forever boyish—a charming pipsqueak, a plucky kid with a touch less confidence than he lets on. His sheer geniality and universal appeal has remained indomitable, even in the face of a degenerative brain disorder.

"I'm a cockroach," Fox says in Davis Guggenheim's glossy, entertaining and often affecting documentary, "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie."

