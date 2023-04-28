At the movies: In 'Chevalier,' an erased figure gets a lush biopic
Copyright Searchlight Pictures, 2023.

Joseph Bologne, the Chevalier de Saint-Georges, was an extraordinarily accomplished man in Marie Antoinette's France. He was a scholar, a fencer, a virtuoso violinist and a famous and sought-after composer who wrote string quartets, symphonies and operas. His influence was vast, but he was all but erased from history books because Bologne was also Black, born in 1745 in the French colony of Guadeloupe to a wealthy French plantation owner and an enslaved Senegalese teenager.

At the height of his celebrity and renown in France, he even put his name forth to lead the Royal Academy of Music at the Paris Opera. Though qualified for the prestigious post, his appointment was blocked. He would later become a revolutionary and lead an all-Black regiment. Three years after his death in 1799, Napoleon Bonaparte reestablished slavery in France and many of his works were destroyed.

It's his story—or a fictionalized version of it with the requisite drama, romance, scandal and tears to fill in the many gaps in his biography—that's told in the new film "Chevalier," with Kelvin Harrison Jr. in the title role. In this France, everyone has English accents and he's introduced having a very public violin-off with a very flustered Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in front of a large audience. Though this makes for a rousing start to the film, this is very unlikely to have happened, like quite a bit in the film. But it's inspired by something real—scholars have posited that Mozart would have been well aware of Bologne and was perhaps even directly influenced by his string concertos.

