Goodbyes don't tend to mean much in the Hollywood franchise system. Death isn't a reliable end for characters or, lately, even actors. Technology, nostalgia and the often-inflated value of brands and intellectual property have created a nightmarish cycle of resurrection and regurgitation, curdling what we love most.

And yet when someone like Harrison Ford says he's hanging up Indiana Jones' fedora, for better or worse, you believe him. "Indiana Jones" producer Frank Marshall has also said that they won't recast the character, which seems more dubious and, though well-intentioned, something he won't be able to guarantee. All it takes is a new executive demanding a reboot.

Not that it would ever really work, though. Any self-respecting movie fan knows the truth: The magic of Indiana Jones belongs wholly to Harrison Ford. Apparently, he doesn't even necessarily need Steven Spielberg behind the camera, though, to be fair, the foundation was well-laid for a veteran like James Mangold to step in. But there is no Indy—none that we care about anyway—without Ford.

