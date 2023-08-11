Gran Turismo
In 2006, a Nissan marketing executive had a truly insane idea to create a competition and an “academy” to turn gamers into race car drivers. Darren Cox saw an untapped market of potential car-buyers in “Gran Turismo” enthusiasts—the popular PlayStation racing simulator that first came on the market in 1997. And in the third year of the “GT Academy,” an actual star emerged in a 19-year-old British kid named Jann Mardenborough, who would go on to become a professional driver, just like he dreamed.

It’s a fine and lucrative idea for a movie—an inspirational underdog story in which brands like Nissan and PlayStation, a Sony company that also owns the studio behind the movie, can take partial credit for and help underwrite. And it couldn’t come at a better time, when F1 is exploding in popularity in the United States thanks in part to the Netflix series “Drive to Survive.” But “Gran Turismo” has taken this opportunity and made the cliché version in this year of movies like “Barbie” and “Air,” which showed audiences that “brand” movies don’t have to be basic. They can be fresh, vibrant, funny and entertaining, even when literally focused on the corporate schlubs just trying to earn their keep.

If you don’t know the ins and outs of Mardenborough’s story, it’s best not to study up before “Gran Turismo.” The movie, which has gone through several writers and directors over the years it’s been in development, takes immense liberties with its true story and cherry picks things from various points in Mardenborough’s career to make his debut year as dramatic as possible. The version coming to theaters is credited to screenwriters Jason Hall and Zach Baylin and director Neill Blomkamp (“District 9,” “Chappie”), who likes to amp up the excitement of a car going 200 miles an hour with lots of cuts and close-ups and aerial shots that would surely drive the down-and-out veteran enlisted to train these amateurs absolutely insane.

