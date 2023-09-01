BOTTOMS

Rachel Sennott, left, and Ado Edebiri in “Bottoms.”

 Courtesy of ORION Pictures, Inc.

The rites and rituals of the raunchy high-school comedy can be as prescribed as a class syllabus. But what makes Emma Seligman’s “Bottoms” such an anarchic thrill is how much it couldn’t care less.

Sure, come to “Bottoms” with your expectations of house parties and hijinks. But you’ll be leaving with a field full of bloodied football players.

“Could the ugly, untalented gays please report to the principal’s office?” the principal (Wayne Pére) announces over the PA.

