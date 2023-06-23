ASTEROID CITY (2023)

Scarlett Johansson in director Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City," a Focus Features release.

 Courtesy of Pop. 87 Productions/Focus Features

Wes Anderson gets back to the heart of things in "Asteroid City," a film about grief, performance, storytelling, the cosmos and, well, everything. Or, as one character, a playwright played by Edward Norton, says when asked what his work is about: "It's about infinity, and I don't know what else."

Meticulously designed and choreographed, with a beautiful, starry cast reading his and Roman Coppola's droll words, "Asteroid City" is very, very Wes Anderson. Aren't they all? But "Asteroid City" also represents a return to form (or at least the form most people preferred) after his past two films, "Isle of Dogs" and " The French Dispatch," divided even his disciples. They worried, among other things, if style and form had finally usurped his storytelling. Regardless of whether you thought they were fun or painful or some dreadful in between, there was a palpable detachment to both films. Authentic emotion, when there at all, was strained.

In this way, "Asteroid City" seems like a response to all of that—an earnest and self-conscious case for making art, putting on the play, telling the story, acting the part even if you (and your audience) aren't entirely sure what you're saying. It is wrapped in a labored and stylized conceit—a play within a play that's being broadcast on a television network (the 1950s show "Playhouse 90," worldlier people have noted, is the reference). And because it's a play, the American midcentury Desert West can look as set designed as Anderson wants. He didn't need a justification. Nonetheless, it's a sly deflection—as is the idea that no one is really sure what the point is, embodied by Jason Schwartzman playing an actor playing a recently widowed war photographer, Augie Steenbeck, who has traveled to the desert with his brainiac son, Woodrow (Jake Ryan) and 6-year-old triplets (truly standouts).

Load comments