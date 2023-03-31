There is a dread that hovers over "A Thousand and One," writer-director A.V. Rockwell's remarkably vivid and tender debut feature about a mother and son in New York in the 1990s.

The film does not play out like a mystery or a thriller—it's about the mundanities and trials of life with a kid in a city that has always been the most hostile to its most loyal. But it does begin with a crime and from that point on, you're on edge waiting for the other shoe to drop.

"A Thousand and One" drops you into New York in 1994 as a young 20-something Inez (the positively electric Teyana Taylor ) returns to Harlem after 18 months behind bars in Rikers. From the first low angle shot of her walking through the neighborhood, in a striking red crop top tank, hair parted slickly to the side to Gary Gunn's catchy and defiantly anti-sentimental score, you have an acute sense of this character (and possibly the director, too). This is not a timid wallflower. She is confident, determined and not to be trifled with.

