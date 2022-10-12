Trailing of the Sheep parade 2022
Express photo by Roland Lane

Some 550 sheep make their way down Main Street in Ketchum on Sunday during the 26th Trailing of the Sheep Festival parade, delighting thousands of onlookers. The flock ushered through Ketchum was smaller this year because of complications from the Ross Fork Fire north of the Wood River Valley. In the past, the parade has featured some 1,500 of the woolly ruminants heading through town on their way to lower-elevation winter pastures.

