Guest conductor Edwin Outwater led the orchestra in an eclectic program spanning styles and centuries to cap the Sun Valley Music Festival’s winter season on Saturday at the Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum. The free, three-act set was performed for three nights over the weekend. The festival will be back for its flagship summer series in late July.
Events Calendar
Online Poll
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- The Brotherhood comes back to Baldy
- Convicted Sun Valley rapist will return to local court
- KIC to close its doors
- Keith Allen Boren
- Wolves spotted near Trail Creek
- Plea deal possible in DUI fatality case
- Sun Valley 2020-21 passes go on sale next week
- Hunger Coalition launches $10 million development plan
- Ketchum woman charged with selling LSD
- Companies secretive about communication tower plans
Images
Collections
Commented
- Firing impeachment witnesses shatters presidential mirage (61)
- Senators should reclaim their power (59)
- ‘Lean and mean,’ Mountain Humane gets back on track (23)
- Unexpected lessons learned in the impeachment (23)
- Limbaugh thinks the nation isn’t ready for a happily married man (17)
- All-renewable energy is impossible (14)
- Hailey contends with short-term rentals (14)
- The Brotherhood comes back to Baldy (14)
- Ban all cell phone use while driving (12)
- An honorable man (11)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In