Last Thursday, over cocktails and hors d’oeuvres on the patio of the Limelight Hotel in Ketchum, supercar owners swapped stories and traded laughs in advance of the Sun Valley Tour de Force no-speed limit runs north of town.
Larry Bedome, a visitor from Utah driving a Bentley Super Sport, said that the event gives him a chance to go faster than he ever has before; just how fast that is, though, is up in the air.
“I’m super excited, because I have only had the car for about three or four months. So, this is the first time it’ll go over 140,” Bedome said with a smile before correcting himself: “Actually, it’s never gone over 55,” he said, laughing.
Bedome sat across from the Andrews, who are half-time residents of Ketchum. Bedome told them how he first read about the Tour de Force in the luxury magazine The Robb Report and knew he had to come.
“This is already a signature event for Sun Valley,” he said. “The word is out.”
Bedome was late to sign up for the high speed runs at Phantom Hill—which have a multi year waitlist—but was able to make it in after someone else dropped out. The chance to drive your car with no speed limit on a state highway is one many want to take advantage of.
The breakaway success of the event can be summed up in its exponentially increasing fundraising totals.
“The first year, we raised $16,000, and the next year we raised $60,000 that (Idaho Base Camp) used to buy a Sprinter Van to transport campers,” event co-founder Whitney Slade said.
In 2021, the event raised $175,000. Last year, the total reached $600,000. This year, the exact total isn’t available yet, but Slade said a new record has definitely been set.
Another barrier was broken this year: For the first time, a woman recorded the fastest speed in the event. Alexandra Hainer hit 218.87 miles per hour in a McLaren. The event record is 253.1 miles per hour, reached in a Bugatti.
Mark Andrews explained on the Limelight patio that conditions aren’t ideal for racing this year, even though the weather might be great for spectating.
“You’ve got to go down the middle of the road, especially because it’s beat up pretty bad from this winter,” he said. “The only thing I think that will really have an effect on speed this year is the heat, though, because cars like cooler temperatures. Ideally, it would be 60 or 65 degrees.”
To the average person’s eyes, and ears, all that matters is that these cars were going really, really fast.
Saturday morning, on the east side of the road by Phantom Hill, a couple dozen spectators gathered beneath beach canopies in preparation for the high-speed time trials.
Griffin, Rem, Porter, Luca and Payton from Boise come to the event each year. They were committed to getting the best possible view of the festivities. They drove up north after the Friday night car show and camped so they wouldn’t have to go far the next morning. Porter said that he has come to appreciate Porsches a lot more after the 2023 Tour de Force.
“Some of the [Porsche] Singers are really badass,” he said.
The star of the event, though, was the McLaren 750S, a new model making its first timed public run in North America. The rear-wheel drive, V8-equipped McLaren is the company’s lightest and most powerful production model. It goes 0-60 mph in 2.7 seconds and 0-124 mph in 7.2 seconds.
Crowds gathered around the 750S at Friday night’s show in Sun Valley. As soon as the rope dropped and the public was allowed to enter, people scooted as fast as they could through the blazing sun to get a look at the supercar.
One father and son duo, who preferred not to give their names, ventured from Salem, Oregon, for the weekend to celebrate a 13th birthday. They agreed that the new McLaren was their favorite car of the weekend.
John, who asked to use only his first name, said that the 750S was cool, but his favorite was the McLaren Speedtail.
“That’s a car I will probably never see again,” he said. “There were [cars] here I had only ever seen on social media.”
Finnegan Steele is a wide-eyed pre-teen who came to the car show with a camera around his neck, eager to take photos of McLarens and Ferraris and everything else. He traveled from Missoula, Montana, with a couple of friends and a chaperone to the Tour de Force.
“Last year, we didn’t know if the five-hour drive was worth it,” he said. “This year, we knew we had to come. So many of these cars I am seeing in person for the first time.”
Steele and his party were camping around Phantom Hill, too. He was one of many spectators on Saturday perched in the sagebrush, trying to get the perfect combination shot of automotive performance and natural beauty.
Cash, Harley and Aiden are local teenagers who love cars and expressed how lucky they feel that this event has been founded in their hometown. They have been each year, but this year is special.
“I can’t wait to meet Stefan [Johansson] today, that is going to be sick,” Cash said.
Johansson is a former driver in Formula 1—the world’s premier autosport circuit—for the McLaren team. At the car show, he signed autographs and stood for selfies for hours. In Saturday’s time trials, he raced the new 750S.
What makes the Tour de Force special, though, is its variety, according to more than a few of the attendees and entrants. Ben Holmes lives in Gimlet and has started an annual tradition of showing his 1939 MG TB, a rare model of which he estimates there are fewer than 100 of in the world.
“There were only 379 of these made before [World War II] started, then the British government told the makers to build tanks and jeeps instead,” he said. “This is number 352, built in May 1939.”
Tony, who preferred to not give a last name, lives in the Wood River Valley and said that the combination of old and new is what draws him each year.
“It’s cool to see the muscle cars mixed in with the foreign exotics,” he said.
Holmes, unfortunately, declined to enter his 1939 model in the speed runs. He did, however, estimate that the car could top out at an impressive 70 mph if given the chance.
Ed Mulick is from Bellevue. His favorite build—and what he presented at the show—is a vintage Ford Bronco. His preference leans towards classic cars, but he appreciates the newer models, too.
“I mean you can’t look at that and say, ‘I wouldn’t own that,’” he said, gesturing to a European built supercar.
“We’re supposed to say ‘the McLarens are what make this event great,’ right?” he said, laughing. “Seriously though, it’s great to see so many different vehicles.”
Eddie, no last name given, from Boise, was one of the few people who left the event wishing for more.
“I was hoping to see Bugattis, and there aren’t any here,” he said. “The [Porsche] Singers are awesome though.”
In Alex Mungall’s opinion, the event record has a slim chance of being broken without a Bugatti in attendance.
“Maybe a McLaren could do it,” he said.
Mungall said that’s not what the event is about, though.
“I come here for the good community and to have some good drinks,” he said at Friday’s car show.
In addition to a number of food truck options, there were drink vendors serving refreshments in the hot sun. There were, of course, plenty of water coolers, too.
Behind a shiny muscle car is where Mike Hickerson sat, showing off his prize possession to the onlookers. He brings a car to the show each year but has yet to participate in the high-speed runs. It’s not his style. What he likes about the Tour de Force is the diverse crowd it brings.
“I like the mix of people who come. You don’t see this crowd at every event here: families, couples and gearheads,” he said.
Tanner Thompson is one of those gearheads. He traveled with his friend Gabriel from Twin Falls for the Friday car show, hoping to see a Dodge Challenger Hellcat.
He settled for a wide-body Challenger, which he said was “sweet.”
He was waiting for this event all summer.
“When we found out it was happening, we were so excited,” Thompson said.
The event brought people from out of town and converted some new fans out of tourists in town for other reasons, such as Ellie and Wally, young women from Los Angeles who were pleasantly surprised with the event matching up with their vacation. So much so, in fact, that they attended the car show and speed runs.
“Next summer, when I tell my friends to come visit here again, I’m going to tell them to come for the Tour de Force,” Ellie said.
She added that a retro Sunbeam Tiger was one of her favorites from the show.
Keeley, no last name given, is a middle-aged man who was also in attendance at the speed runs, although he has much more of a history with the event. He has raced in it every year other than this one and last, in which he was an attendee and a spotter, respectively.
He said he enjoys being on this side of things; it’s a bit more relaxing.
“So far, [the time trials] have been pretty good, and I see we got some new competitors and a newer Ford GT in there, so that should be interesting,” he said. “The event record is 253 miles per hour. I would like to see someone go 275 or even 300 miles per hour.”
Tony, who said he appreciates the mix of old and new, summed it up well: “250 mph on an Idaho country road,” he said, tossing his hands up in disbelief.
John’s friend, Olivia Mason, said she was nervous about watching a bunch of supercars go top speed from the side of the highway. After all, where is one supposed to sit?
“It worked out really well,” Mason said. “This event is so cool.”
Roger Sanger is a resident of Carmel, California, for some of the year, and the Wood River Valley for the rest. He said he was proud to show off his 2007 Aston Martin at the show, but if anything could come through the Festival Meadow gates he would choose his college car: a Ford Mustang Fastback.
“Just like from the movie ‘Bullitt,’” he said.
If he gets his hands on one of those, he would love to see it do a high speed run, he said.
The group of boys from Boise—Griffin, Rem, Porter, Luca and Payton—said that the event was all they could have hoped for, although there is still room for improvement.
“Some of these guys are getting on the brake before the checkered flags!” said Griffin.
“I don’t blame them, the roads are terrible,” Luca said.
“Well, let’s get them repaved for next year!” Griffin replied. ￼
