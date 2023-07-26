Last Thursday, over cocktails and hors d’oeuvres on the patio of the Limelight Hotel in Ketchum, supercar owners swapped stories and traded laughs in advance of the Sun Valley Tour de Force no-speed limit runs north of town.

Larry Bedome, a visitor from Utah driving a Bentley Super Sport, said that the event gives him a chance to go faster than he ever has before; just how fast that is, though, is up in the air.

“I’m super excited, because I have only had the car for about three or four months. So, this is the first time it’ll go over 140,” Bedome said with a smile before correcting himself: “Actually, it’s never gone over 55,” he said, laughing.

