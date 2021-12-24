Father and Sun
Express photo by Willy Cook

Mark Sheehan, left, and son Sean Sheehan put the finishing touches Wednesday on the Sun Valley Sun snow sculpture that sits in front of the Sun Valley Lodge. The project is an annual hallmark for the resort, and for the older Sheehan. An ice and metal sculptor by trade, the Bellevue resident is on his 35th carving of the Lodge’s sun. For Sean, this his third time joining his father in the budding family tradition. They figured that the piece will take a total of 18 hours to complete. First, the Sheehans box in snow and let it set up and freeze before carving. All that’s left for this year’s sun is the nose, cheeks and eye detail, which are made from slush.

Tags

Load comments