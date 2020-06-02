A new online ordering option for the Wood River Farmers Markets will go live on Friday, June 5. The first market of the year will take place at the lower River Run parking lot in Ketchum on Tuesday, June 9, from 2-6 p.m.
Nathan Jones, a Wood River Farmers Market board member who has been selling produce in Ketchum for 20 years from his 700-acre Kings Crown Organic farm near Glenn’s Ferry, said the COVID-19 pandemic has closed down much of the commercial food industry, hitting producers of potatoes and onion in Idaho especially hard. He will be bringing melons, sweet corn, tomatoes and eggplant to town, as well as organic beef.
“Most of the sellers at farmers markets have small acreage and therefore rely on farmers market customers,” Jones said. “We enjoy everyone we sell to and have developed personal relationships with many of the people up there.”
Due to COVID-19 safety concerns and social distancing precautions, the markets will have limited space for walk-in customers. Ketchum customers will have the option to pre-order beginning on Friday, pay online, then pick up at the River Run market location on Tuesday at a designated time. Online ordering runs from 8 a.m. on Friday to noon Sunday.
The first two hours of the Ketchum market on June 9, from 2-4 p.m., will be for online-order pick-ups only. The market will then open up to walk-in customers from 4-6 p.m.
The Ketchum markets will be held in the lower River Run parking lot at the base of Bald Mountain on Tuesdays from June 9 through Sept. 29.
The Hailey market, originally scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 11, will open later in the season, so market vendors and staff have time to adjust to the changes before adding a second location.
Jones said the new safety protocols might take some time to get used to, but he feels certain it will work out.
“The new format could be a challenge, but we are up to it,” he said.
For more information, go to wrfarmersmarket.org.
For full story, see the Wednesday edition of the Mountain Express.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In