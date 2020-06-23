The Wood River Farmers Market announced new hours for its Tuesday market in Ketchum.
Starting Tuesday, June 23, the market will be open to walk-in customers from 2 to 4:45 p.m. Online order pick-up will take place from 5 to 6 p.m., after the walk-in market closes.
“You spoke, we heard,” said Wood River Farmers Market manager Sheila Plowman. “These changes will allow walk-in customers more time to shop and those ordering online the ability to pick up after work hours.”
Implemented in response to COVID-19, the Wood River Farmers Market’s new online ordering system allows customers to pre-order and pay online, then pick up at the River Run location without leaving their car. Customers can order online from Friday at 8 a.m. through Sunday at 12 p.m., by going to wrfarmersmarket.org. Pick-up times will be set for online drive-through shoppers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In