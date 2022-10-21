Sun Valley Aspens
Roland Lane

Baldy looks on as aspens in Sun Valley shift from green to gold, offering the full bouquet of fall in the mountains. This weekend, they may add another color: white. A warm autumn is forecast to end with a winter storm watch in effect tonight through Saturday evening. The National Weather Service is forecasting 1-4 inches of snow below 7,000 feet and up to 10 inches above that mark. Expect the cold to carry into next week, too, with overnight lows around 20 degrees Fahrenheit in the days ahead.

