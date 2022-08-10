Bailey and Destry simpson; carey kids rodeo
Express photo by Roland Lane

Carey resident Bailey Simpson goes for a ride with help from her father, Destry, and an unruly sheep while competing in mutton busting at the Blaine County Fair's Kids Rodeo on Aug. 5. Express photographer Roland Lane caught the action on Friday evening—head to www.mtexpress.com/gallery/ to see his best shots from the rodeo grounds.

