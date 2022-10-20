Idaho-based Courageous Kids Climbing will conduct an event from 1-3 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the Wood River Community YMCA in Ketchum. They are also sponsors of the event.
This is a free event for anyone with special needs, physical or developmental, including visually challenged, hearing impaired, burn survivors and wounded warriors of all ages.
The event can accommodate anyone who weighs under 300-pounds, the weight limit of some of the equipment. For information, send an email to courageouskidsclimbing@gmail.com.
