Phoenix, Arizona, resident Walt Collins, a member of the Hemingway Look-Alike society, stops by Sun Valley’s Hemingway Memorial on Friday, Sept. 2.

Fans of Ernest Hemingway may think they’re seeing ghosts around the author’s old haunts this week.

If you think you see Papa, meet Walt “Wally” Collins—winner of the 34th annual Hemingway look-alike contest held by the Hemingway Look-Alike Society in 2014—exploring one of his doppelganger’s favorite places. He plans to attend The Community Library’s annual Hemingway Seminar, which runs through Saturday.

Collins, 77, has also published three scholarly articles about Ernest Hemingway, which he delivered at the International Ernest Hemingway Colloquium in Havana, Cuba. The successful Phoenix-area restaurateur read the author’s work in his youth but came to appreciate Hemingway’s legacy later in life.

