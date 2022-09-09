Fans of Ernest Hemingway may think they’re seeing ghosts around the author’s old haunts this week.
If you think you see Papa, meet Walt “Wally” Collins—winner of the 34th annual Hemingway look-alike contest held by the Hemingway Look-Alike Society in 2014—exploring one of his doppelganger’s favorite places. He plans to attend The Community Library’s annual Hemingway Seminar, which runs through Saturday.
Collins, 77, has also published three scholarly articles about Ernest Hemingway, which he delivered at the International Ernest Hemingway Colloquium in Havana, Cuba. The successful Phoenix-area restaurateur read the author’s work in his youth but came to appreciate Hemingway’s legacy later in life.
Over the years, Collins, now retired, has visited many of the places Hemingway lived, including Ketchum.
“Writing those papers, I became more enamored of the story of Hemingway and his life,” Collins said. “I admire his adventurism. That’s what life’s all about.”
Collins’ papers involved the impacts that Cuban fishermen had on Hemingway’s novel “The Old Man and the Sea,” the impacts of head trauma on the author and the effects of alcoholism on Nobel Prize-winning authors.
The Hemingway Look-Alike Society grew out of the annual Hemingway Days events that began in 1981 at Sloppy Joe’s Bar in Key West, a famous haunt of the Nobel Prize-winning author.
Collins, a father of six and a grandfather of 12, served two tours in Vietnam, flew for the Air Force, and then worked as an airline pilot. He also backpacked around the world before going into the restaurant business. He stays connected to the festival that started his fascination with the author by serving as auctioneer and fundraiser for the Hemingway Look-Alike Society Scholarship fund, which supplies scholarships for 15 nursing students and two additional college-bound students in the area of Key West, Florida.
The nursing scholarships are derived from Hemingway’s friendship with Agnes Hannah von Kurowsky, a Red Cross nurse who took care of him following his injuries during World War I, before he wrote his novel “A Farewell to Arms.”
Collins said he brought up the possibility at a Hemingway Look-Alike Society board meeting of expanding the scholarship program to students in Ketchum, where Hemingway also had a home.
“Each year we bring in about $80,000 into the fund, which now has an endowment of $2 million,” Collins said. “The Hemingway Look-Alike Society is a fraternity more than a lookalike contest.”
Collins said he is currently at work on a book about Pablo Picasso and Hemingway, who were friends. He plans to attend the Hemingway Seminar this week at The Community Library in Ketchum. ￼
