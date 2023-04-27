ERC “Clean Sweep” is Saturday

Students participate in the 2019 ERC Clean Sweep.

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

As the snow melts and warmer weather sets in, the Ketchum-based Environmental Resource Center is seeking people to give back to the community by helping to make it more beautiful.

The nonprofit organization’s annual valleywide cleanup program—the Clean Sweep—is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to noon, with volunteers meeting at any one of three starting points. Volunteers will then set out with garbage bags to collect trash that accumulated over the winter and early spring.

Participation is free. Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. to register and pick up garbage bags at one of the following locations:

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments