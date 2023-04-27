As the snow melts and warmer weather sets in, the Ketchum-based Environmental Resource Center is seeking people to give back to the community by helping to make it more beautiful.
The nonprofit organization’s annual valleywide cleanup program—the Clean Sweep—is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to noon, with volunteers meeting at any one of three starting points. Volunteers will then set out with garbage bags to collect trash that accumulated over the winter and early spring.
Participation is free. Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. to register and pick up garbage bags at one of the following locations:
- ERC office in Ketchum, at 471 Washington Ave.
- Hop Porter Park in Hailey, by the arch, at 126 Bullion St.
- Memorial Park in Bellevue, between Cedar and Elm streets.
Once volunteers have their gloves and trash supplies, they will fan out and pick up trash in a specific area until 11:30 a.m. Participants can then celebrate their work with a lunch gift certificate provided in the registration packet. All participants are also entered into a raffle with prizes.
Complimentary breakfast snacks and hot drinks will be provided. Volunteers are encouraged to bring a pair of work or garden gloves. Costumes are encouraged.
During the morning, volunteers can take photos of their group, costumes and any unusual items they find for a chance to win additional prizes. They can email the photos to info@ercsv.org and tag the ERC on their social-media accounts with @ERCSunValley.
Teams can also participate in the event’s “Trash Challenge.” Teams will receive one point for each member of their team, one point for each member that is dressed up, and one point for each full bag of trash picked up. After the event, points will be tallied up valleywide, and the winning team will be announced and highlighted on the ERC’s website.
Winners of the competitions, as well as the raffle drawings, will be contacted individually by the ERC.
People who can’t participate and are interested in having their own cleanup session the week leading up to May 6 can contact the ERC at 208-726-4333 for more information. ￼
