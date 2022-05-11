Over 183 participants helped pick up litter across the Wood River Valley at the 26th Annual Environmental Resource Center (ERC) Clean Sweep on Saturday, May 7, including ERC Executive Director Lindsay Mollineaux, center, and steadfast volunteers Jennifer Montgomery, right, and Susan McKee. Starting at 9 a.m., participants were given complimentary garbage bags and gloves. Some of the strangest items cleaned up included metal poles, old roller skates and dog chew toys. Even local businesses came out to help. The Starbucks team cleaned up the Ketchum Town Center. Trout Unlimited tackled the bike path near River Run. Black Owl Coffee, Coffee Corner and Hailey Coffee Co. provided a caffeine boost for those involved. The Sun Valley Company Banquets team baked muffins for all locations. KB's offered $10 off lunch for participants. Teams took part in a competition. They received one point for each member of the team, one point for each member that was dressed up and one point for each full bag of trash picked up. Points are now being tallied up valley-wide, and the winning team will be announced and highlighted on the ERC’s website. Winners of the competitions, as well as the raffle drawings, will be contacted individually by the ERC.
ERC makes a 'Clean Sweep'
- Words by Joey Thyne, Photos by Roland Lane
